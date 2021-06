Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 09:41 Hits: 10

A court in Belarus has set June 24 as the date for the start of the trial of Belarusian video blogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski -- a leading opposition figure who was arrested in 2020 after expressing his willingness to challenge authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in last year's presidential election.

