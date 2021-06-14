The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former NSA contractor jailed for leaking info on Russian hacking released for 'exemplary behavior'

In 2018, former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for leaking classified information to The Intercept about Russian hacking efforts during the 2016 presidential election. But Winner, according to her attorney, is being released from prison early.

In an official statement, Winner's attorney, Alison Grinter Allen, tweeted, "I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison."

Winner, according to Allen, is being released due to good behavior. Allen said that Winner is presently in the "residential reentry process."

Allen stated, "Reality and her family have asked for privacy during the transition process as they work to heal the trauma of incarceration and build back the years lost. Her release is not a product of the pardon or compassionate release process, but rather, the time earned from exemplary behavior while incarcerated."

Winner, according to Allen, "is still barred from any public statements or appearances — and any inquires can be handled through my office."

