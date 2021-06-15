AbbottFailedTexas trends as state electric authority warns of power outages again — this time in heat wave

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:30 Hits: 11

Over the winter at least 151 Texans died as 4.5 million homes and businesses went without power in a massive failure created by poor planning, lack of regulation, and sheer greed.

Last week Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott promised he had fixed the problem.





Everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas. Today, I signed bills into LAW to refor… https://t.co/v21Ldqx9Is 1623188924.0

On Monday, less than seven days later, ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, urged customers to turn air conditioning to no cooler than 78 degrees and to conserve power, as it expects more blackouts throughout the week – this time during extreme heat.

In a statement ERCOT also asked Texans to not use ovens, washing machines, or dryers.

"If you don't need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible."





BREAKING: ERCOT is now asking people to conserve electricity through Friday, saying there are a significant number… https://t.co/jRr08OPiPY 1623693438.0

Many Texans, and many Americans, are furious.





Start with cutting power to the Governor's mansion. Our grid isn't fixed and the consumer is paying higher prices.… https://t.co/4vNpTmTRaa 1623697289.0





Thanks to @GovAbbott, on one of the first hot days, we're already being told to conserve electricity. They didn't… https://t.co/wu4CqFlmuy 1623696240.0





So now ERCOT can’t handle cold or heat. Someone should check the flight logs to Cancun bc I’m sure Cruz is already… https://t.co/oYWIFAKUBW 1623700417.0





...are you FREAKING KIDDING ME, Texas?! ERCOT: Our grid wasn't built for temperatures this cold!!! ERCOT: uhm....it… https://t.co/fRuIRnyy56 1623698584.0





But @GregAbbott_TX wants to use Texas money to build a wall at the border......get your priorities straight, lives… https://t.co/J1BSzsrVzb 1623700591.0





What could go possibly wrong with a combination of Texas's summer power outages and its new conceal-carry for all law? #AbbottFailedTexas 1623700778.0









If you listen closely, you can hear Ted Cruz booking a flight to Cancun https://t.co/gmPLkaeMXi 1623702652.0





ERCOT: there will be power outages! #AbbottFailedTexas it's time for Beto to Run things... https://t.co/FEIu7BiQLD 1623698313.0





This wouldn’t be an issue if #Beto was #Texas’ Governor. #ercot #poweroutage https://t.co/5rKUHske5W 1623700619.0





We need Beto. While Abbott prattles on about a bloody wall, we need our grid repaired now. This is going to a long… https://t.co/0jU1zAOn0l 1623700812.0









