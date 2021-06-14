Novavax Says Trials Show Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 23:36 Hits: 4

On Monday, Novavax announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective in a late-stage trial in Mexico and the U.S.

The company said in a press release that the vaccine was over 90% effective overall, with 100% protection against moderate and severe disease.

Results showed 93% efficacy against predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest. However, the company's press release did not break down the efficacy by variant, meaning its effectiveness against the Delta variant circulating in India is so far unknown.

The vaccine's trial in the United Kingdom showed 86% effectiveness against the Alpha variant first identified in Britain. Data from a small trial in South Africa showed the vaccine was just 48% effective against the Beta variant circulating there.

"These data show consistent, high levels of efficacy and reaffirm the ability of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 amid ongoing genetic evolution of the virus," Gregory Glenn, Novavax's president of research and development, said in a statement. "Our vaccine will be a critical part of the solution to COVID-19, and we are grateful to the study participants and trial staff who made this study possible, as well as our supporters, including the U.S. Government."

According to the company, preliminary safety data showed the vaccine was "generally well-tolerated."

Novavax will file for regulatory approval in Q3, which begins in July; however, the U.S. already has three COVID-19 vaccines in use under emergency use authorization with more than enough supply for every person in the United States who wants one. By the time Novavax goes through the regulatory process, it's likely the U.S. won't have demand for a fourth vaccine option.

