Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 01:12 Hits: 9

Peruvians were still waiting on Monday for their next president to be confirmed, more than a week after a polarising run-off vote, with socialist Pedro Castillo clinging to a narrow lead that would tilt the country firmly to the left.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210615-un-rights-chief-calls-for-calm-as-peru-vote-count-near-completion