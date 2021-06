Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 13:25 Hits: 4

Despite all the hype, greater access to private international capital has not been much use to most emerging markets and developing countries over the past two decades. The record suggests that solutions to current macroeconomic dilemmas that still rely on net capital inflows are likely to end in tears.

