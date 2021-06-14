'House on fire': Liberals flag Justice Breyer in 'fantasy land' after McConnell says he'll block Biden nominee

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 18:54 Hits: 4

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to block any Supreme Court nominee President Joe Biden should put forth if the GOP retakes the Senate next year, and now liberals are urging Justice Stephen Breyer to consider stepping down so Democrats can replace him instead of allowing Republican to create a 7-2 majority.

President Donald Trump, thanks to McConnell, was able to put three justices on the nation's highest court, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Justice Breyer, who is 82, was put on the court by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was confirmed 87-9.

