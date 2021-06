Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 06:42 Hits: 11

Far-right Israeli groups will march in and around East Jerusalem’s Old City on Tuesday in a flag-waving procession that risks igniting tensions with Palestinians in the contested city and rekindling violence between Israel and Gaza militants.

