Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

At least 18 people were killed, including doctors, after shells hit the al Shiifa hospital in Afrin, northern Syria on Sunday, leaving the maternity ward and emergency room in ruins. FRANCE 24 reports from the town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, where local authorities place the blame on Kurdish rebels.

