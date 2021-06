Category: World Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 07:15 Hits: 9

Iranians elect a new president on Friday in a race dominated by hardline candidates close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with popular anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms set to keep many pro-reform Iranians at home.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/khamenei-set-to-tighten-grip-in-iran-vote-as-frustrations-grow-15018044