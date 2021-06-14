The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Benefits of Bottom-Up Entrepreneurship

The Benefits of Bottom-Up Entrepreneurship

Bangladesh’s virtuous cycle of technology-aided development stems from decades of sustained state-NGO collaboration, combined with an emphasis on grassroots initiatives to empower female entrepreneurs. This model has also given the country an unexpected advantage in managing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

