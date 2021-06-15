The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Senate still stalled; G7 promises; ICE propaganda office scrapped

Category: World Hits: 13

In the news today: The G7 nations agree to steep cuts in carbon emissions, but offer few details on how to reach that goal. The Senate continues to vigorously and self-importantly do nothing. And the Biden administration scraps both a white nationalism-themed Trump propaganda project and the redirection of $2 billion in military construction funds towards Trump's Big Border Erection.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Manchin, Sinema dither with Republicans on infrastructure; Sanders, Schumer move on reconciliation

$2 billion swindled by the previous admin for border wall construction returned to Pentagon

Biden admin shuts down ICE propaganda office that sought to further demonize immigrants

G7 makes big climate pledges, but the details are lacking

‘It’s disturbing and it’s senseless’: Mass shootings rock 4 cities in 6 hours

From the community:

Could we see Trump Insurrection 2.0 this August?

Now Ohio GOP wants to "asset test" the poor

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2035264

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version