News Roundup: Senate still stalled; G7 promises; ICE propaganda office scrapped

Category: World Hits: 13
In the news today: The G7 nations agree to steep cuts in carbon emissions, but offer few details on how to reach that goal. The Senate continues to vigorously and self-importantly do nothing. And the Biden administration scraps both a white nationalism-themed Trump propaganda project and the redirection of $2 billion in military construction funds towards Trump's Big Border Erection.
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Manchin, Sinema dither with Republicans on infrastructure; Sanders, Schumer move on reconciliation
• $2 billion swindled by the previous admin for border wall construction returned to Pentagon
• Biden admin shuts down ICE propaganda office that sought to further demonize immigrants
• G7 makes big climate pledges, but the details are lacking
• ‘It’s disturbing and it’s senseless’: Mass shootings rock 4 cities in 6 hours
From the community:
• Could we see Trump Insurrection 2.0 this August?
• Now Ohio GOP wants to "asset test" the poor
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2035264