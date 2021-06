Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 14:51 Hits: 4

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations has urged Russia take action against those conducting cyberattacks and using ransomware from within its borders, as it wrapped up a three-day summit in southwestern England.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/g7-russia-cyberattacks-chemical-weapons-/31305212.html