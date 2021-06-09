Biden Removes Bans Against Tiktok and WeChat

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 17:25 Hits: 6

President Joe Biden on Wednesday withdrew Donald Trump’s executive orders prohibiting the use of TikTok and WeChat in the United States.

In place of them, Biden ordered the Commerce Department to initiate a rigorous, evidence-based analysis of Chinese apps that collect personal information.

"Certain countries, including China, seek to use digital technologies and Americans’ data that pose unacceptable national security risks while assisting authoritarian interests and controls," the White House noted.

TikTok and WeChat were theoretically left out of US users on Sep. 20, 2020, when the Commerce Department banned their download. This decision came a month after an executive order giving TikTok 45 days to sell its U.S.-based assets to a local company.

The removal of restrictions on the use of social networks, however, has not calmed the spirits among U.S. transnational investors, who called for a real new trade policy towards China.

"We're five months into this new administration, and we don't have a clear sense of what the China trade policy is yet," the Financial Times quoted Jon Gold, vice president at the U.S. National Retail Federation, as saying.

"This is having a big impact on companies, many of whom are struggling to survive through COVID-19 and have the extra burden of the tariffs," Gold said, according to the report published on Thursday.

As the cost of U.S. tariffs for companies buying from China has increased, more than 3,500 U.S. companies, including Coca-Cola, Disney, and Ford, have filed lawsuits against Trump's tariffs on China.

"The tariffs are deeply unpopular with American consumers and businesses who bear the cost," said Doug Barry, spokesman for the U.S.-China Business Council. "Many tariffs remain in place with no indication of when or if they will be lifted."

