Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 09:26 Hits: 6

In early June, the Burkinabe village of Solhan was the scene of the deadliest terror attack the country had seen since 2015. Inhabitants in the restive region are now demanding the government do more to protect them from the steady rise in jihadist attacks. FRANCE 24 spoke to Amadou, a young villager who survived the horrific massacre that left at least 160 people dead.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210614-survivor-of-burkina-faso-massacre-they-killed-a-baby-and-left-its-mother-alive