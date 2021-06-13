The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Football Fans Enjoy North Macedonia's Euro Premiere

Football Fans Enjoy North Macedonia's Euro Premiere Outdoor restaurants were packed with football fans in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, to watch the national team's first-ever performance at Europe's top tournament on June 13. Their joy was unspoiled by a 1-3 loss to Austria. The Euro 2020 match was played in Bucharest. It was the first time in North Macedonia's independent history that it has qualified for a UEFA championship.

