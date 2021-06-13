Football Fans Enjoy North Macedonia's Euro Premiere

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 21:10 Hits: 4

Outdoor restaurants were packed with football fans in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, to watch the national team's first-ever performance at Europe's top tournament on June 13. Their joy was unspoiled by a 1-3 loss to Austria. The Euro 2020 match was played in Bucharest. It was the first time in North Macedonia's independent history that it has qualified for a UEFA championship.

