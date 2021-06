Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 23:48 Hits: 6

There are signs that a decline in nuclear arsenals witnessed since the end of the Cold War has stalled, a top research institute said, warning that both Russia and the United States appear to have attached greater importance to nuclear weapons in their defense policies.

