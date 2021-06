Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 08:19 Hits: 8

YANGON: United States citizen Nathan Maung has been released from detention in Myanmar and is due to fly out of the country on Tuesday (Jun 15), his lawyer Tin Zar Oo told Reuters. A court dismissed the case against the editor at Kamayut Media after the plaintiff withdrew the lawsuit, Tin Zar Oo ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/nathan-maung-us-journalist-released-from-detention-in-myanmar-15011586