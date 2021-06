Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 04:31 Hits: 10

World powers such as the US, Russia and China are rapidly modernizing their nuclear arsenals, researchers from SIPRI said in a new report.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sipri-warns-of-trend-reversal-in-nuclear-weapons-decline/a-57877320?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf