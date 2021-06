Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 05:51 Hits: 9

Five more opponents of President Daniel Ortega have been arrested. The detainees include members of the leftist Unamos party, and a former comrade-in-arms of the president.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nicaragua-arrests-more-opposition-figures-in-crackdown/a-57877353?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf