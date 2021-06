Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 19:59 Hits: 5

Algeria cancelled the accreditation of France 24 due to a “clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions”, the country’s communication ministry said on Sunday. FRANCE 24 said in a statement that “we cover Algerian news transparently, independently and honestly, as is the case with all countries we cover”.

