Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 06:24 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The enhanced movement control order (MC0) imposed in Kampung Sungai Penchala does not involve the whole area, police say. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/14/cops-only-three-areas-in-kg-sungai-penchala-under-emco