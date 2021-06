Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 06:38 Hits: 13

(Reuters) - U.S.-based data centre firm Equinix Inc on Monday said it had signed agreements for additional joint ventures with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to add $3.9 billion to expand a data centre programme. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/06/14/us-data-firm-equinix-clinches-new-jv-deals-with-singapore039s-gic