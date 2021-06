Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 07:17 Hits: 11

DUBAI (Reuters) - Like many young Iranians yearning for democracy, Shirin doesn't believe elected officials want to deliver greater political and social freedoms, and doubts Iran's ruling theocracy would let them even if they tried. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/14/iran-vote-turnout-poses-test-of-youth-frustrations-and-hopes