News Roundup: Space tourism; Michigan shooting; Lara Trump tells border conservatives to 'arm up'

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 02:00 Hits: 8

In the news today: Revelations of Department of Justice data collection not just against Congress, but Trump's own White House lawyer. A Michigan man who shot a 6 year old child on his lawn had his bail rescinded only after public outcry. Billionaires are going to space, which means this might be a good time to think about a $1 billion "reentering the Earth's atmosphere" tax? And Fox News continues to partner with the Trump right to advocate vigilante violence against fascism's declared enemies.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• First, Trump throws fit of rage. Then, FBI secretly scores Apple data on White House counsel

• Trump's toxic presence in Republican state party politics is being entirely underestimated

• Neighbor shoots 6-year-old boy allegedly over bike and it takes public outrage to keep him in jail

• Billionaires in space: Space tourism is poised to explode. Metaphorically. Hopefully

From the community:

• Biden gifts a custom made-in-the-USA bicycle to Boris Johnson at the G7

• Sony Music's Noble Gesture to Legacy Artists is Pretty Much a Noble Gesture

• FOX News Vigilantes: Lara Trump and 'Judge' Pirro Issue Call to 'Arm Up' to Shoot Migrants

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2035077