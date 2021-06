Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 13:15 Hits: 0

Thousands of people in Madrid are protesting the Spanish government’s plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in a failed push for the Catalonia region's independence, the biggest challenge to the country’s unity in recent history.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210613-thousands-in-spain-protest-plans-to-pardon-catalan-separatist-leaders