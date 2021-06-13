The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Algeria cancels France 24's operating licence

Category: World Hits: 1

Algeria cancels France 24's operating licence The move was due to the satellite news channel's "clear and repeated hostility towards our country and its institutions", the ministry and government spokesman Ammar Belhimer said, in quotes carried by Algeria’s state news agency APS. FRANCE 24 said in a statement that it was “surprised not to have received any explanation” for the move, stressing that “we cover Algerian news transparently, independently and honestly, as we do with all countries we cover”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210613-algeria-cancels-france-24-s-operating-licence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version