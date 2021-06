Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 14:57 Hits: 1

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's military hit targets in the northern Syrian town of Tel Rifat in response to artillery attacks that killed 14 people and wounded several others in nearby Afrin, state-run Anadolu agency said on Sunday. Read full story

