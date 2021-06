Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 15:42 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: Forty-eight workers packed into a lorry in Kedah who were Covid-19 positive have been detained by the police and the vehicle seized, reported Sinar Harian. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/13/cops-track-down-lorry-packed-with-48-covid-19-positive-workers-in-kedah