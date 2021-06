Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 16:12 Hits: 1

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court on Sunday ordered an anti-Kremlin performance artist to be held in custody for two months on suspicion of hooliganism after he was arrested on Red Square where he had simulated shooting himself in the head in a political protest. Read full story

