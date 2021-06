Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 17:06 Hits: 1

MILAN (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire killing two children and a elderly man in a town near Rome on Sunday, local authorities said, in a rare shooting incident in Europe. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/14/two-children-and-an-old-man-killed-in-shooting-incident-near-rome