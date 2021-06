Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 17:16 Hits: 1

CAIRO (Reuters) - A drone rigged with explosives fell on a school in Saudi Arabia's Aseer province on Sunday, Saudi state TV and state news agency (SPA) said, adding no injuries were reported. Read full story

