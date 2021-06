Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 15:34 Hits: 1

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (Jun 12) said Turkey would be the "only reliable" country left to stabilise Afghanistan after the US pulls out its troops, indicating Washington could rely on its NATO ally.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/erdogan-says-us-can-count-on-turkey-after-afghanistan-troop-pullout--15006982