Sunday, 13 June 2021

In tsarist Russia, it was a women's prison, but now it's home for poor families with nowhere else to go. Although it's supposed to be temporary accommodation, residents spend years amid its crumbling, ill-lit corridors, waiting for permanent housing. This video is based on a documentary by Current Time journalist Stanislav Feofanov.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-prison-housing/31300612.html