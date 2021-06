Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 07:16 Hits: 6

The Israeli Knesset will vote on whether to send Benjamin Netanyahu into opposition after 12 years as prime minister. A new coalition would comprise eight parties from across the political spectrum.

