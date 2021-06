Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 07:53 Hits: 4

In Pakistan, journalists are fired, harassed, and assaulted for their critical reporting. Instead of finding support and empathy, they are mocked and manipulated — often by the government, writes Umer Ali.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-pakistan-is-pursuing-an-unrelenting-assault-on-journalism/a-57854831?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf