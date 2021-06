Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 14:07 Hits: 1

Conspiracy theories, doctored photos, fake news, bot-boosted messages designed to elicit an angry reaction. Disinformation abounds in free societies, but there are steps you can take to fight it, says Ingo Mannteufel.

