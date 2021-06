Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 16:52 Hits: 1

Christian Eriksen collapsed during play, received CPR on field and was carried off on a stretcher after more than 15 minutes of treatment. His condition has since stabilized and both sides later played out the game.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/danish-footballer-christian-eriksen-awake-after-collapsing-on-pitch-during-euro-2020-game/a-57868717?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf