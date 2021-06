Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 19:31 Hits: 2

On the second day of the G7 summit, world leaders said they will pledge money to rival China's Belt and Road initiative, Beijing's infrastructure investment policy that some US officials have called "debt diplomacy."

