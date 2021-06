Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 22:11 Hits: 4

Exiled Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for tougher sanctions on Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Speaking to DW, the opposition leader also talked about when she could return to Belarus.

