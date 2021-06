Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 22:14 Hits: 2

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective," said Aleksander Ceferin. What a crock from the head of UEFA, writes Kyle McKinnon, after Christian Eriksen received CPR on the pitch and the Euros played on.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-uefa-s-play-on-decision-after-eriksen-collapse-was-so-very-wrong/a-57870025?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf