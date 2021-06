Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 03:46 Hits: 3

Venezuela's team has brought in more players for the Copa America after at least eight tested positive for COVID. And Brazil's president has been fined for flouting a mask mandate. Follow the latest with DW.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-venezuelan-players-test-positive-on-eve-of-copa-kick-off/a-57870614?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf