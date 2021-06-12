Greek PM discusses relations with Turkey, migrants and summer tourism

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 14:37 Hits: 1

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis played down tensions with neighbouring Turkey ahead of a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at next week's NATO summit. Asked about the issue of migrant arrivals, he said "it is our job to defend our borders". Finally, the Greek leader encouraged tourists to come to Greece this summer, calling it "a safe country" and saying that Greece has "managed the pandemic better than many other European countries".

