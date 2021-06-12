The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Greek PM discusses relations with Turkey, migrants and summer tourism

Category: World Hits: 1

Greek PM discusses relations with Turkey, migrants and summer tourism In an interview with FRANCE 24, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis played down tensions with neighbouring Turkey ahead of a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at next week's NATO summit. Asked about the issue of migrant arrivals, he said "it is our job to defend our borders". Finally, the Greek leader encouraged tourists to come to Greece this summer, calling it "a safe country" and saying that Greece has "managed the pandemic better than many other European countries".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210612-greek-pm-discusses-relations-with-turkey-migrants-and-summer-tourism

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version