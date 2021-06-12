Wales draw with Switzerland, mighty Belgium enter fray

Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 16:55 Hits: 1

Euro 2020 stopped off in Baku as Kieffer Moore earned Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening game on Saturday, following Italy's impressive win to get the tournament underway in Rome the previous night. Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in a match overshdowed by Danish star Christian Eriksen's collapse, and star-studded Belgium launched their campaign by trouncing Russia 3-0.

