The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Wales draw with Switzerland, mighty Belgium enter fray

Category: World Hits: 1

Wales draw with Switzerland, mighty Belgium enter fray Euro 2020 stopped off in Baku as Kieffer Moore earned Wales a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their opening game on Saturday, following Italy's impressive win to get the tournament underway in Rome the previous night. Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in a match overshdowed by Danish star Christian Eriksen's collapse, and star-studded Belgium launched their campaign by trouncing Russia 3-0.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210612-wales-draw-with-switzerland-mighty-belgium-enter-fray

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version