Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 05:53 Hits: 2

​​​​​​​LONG Lamai, a remote village in Sarawak probably does not ring a bell with most Malaysians. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/opinion/columnists/2021/06/13/time-to-ramp-up-vaccination-for-fellow-malaysians-in-remote-areas