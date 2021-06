Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 11:22 Hits: 1

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to citizens and residents and set a maximum of 60,000 pilgrims in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was announced on Saturday (Jun 12) by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in a statement carried by state media. The pilgrimage ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/haj-2021-quota-islam-saudi-arabia-covid-19-15000396