Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 15:54 Hits: 0

LIMA: Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo was close to being named the Andean country's next president as the vote count neared an end, making a last-minute flip by right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori increasingly unlikely. Castillo, an elementary school teacher raised in an impoverished ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/socialist-castillo-close-to-victory-in-peru-as-few-votes-remain-to-be-counted-15001542