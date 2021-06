Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 19:19 Hits: 1

Tens of thousands of people across France on Saturday marched against "attacks on freedoms" and what organisers said was a growing influence of far-right ideas ahead of next year's presidential elections.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tens-of-thousands-march-against-far-right-in-france-15003172