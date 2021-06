Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 23:02 Hits: 1

An unnamed bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat alongside Jeff Bezos on board the first crewed spaceflight of the billionaire's company Blue Origin next month.

