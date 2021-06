Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 06:49 Hits: 2

CARBIS BAY, England: China on Sunday (Jun 13) pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world was long gone, hitting back at the world's richest democracies which have sought a unified position over Beijing. "The days when ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/g7-small-groups-dont-rule-world-china-biden-15005312